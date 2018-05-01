Edward G. Ziegler, 76 of North Baltimore died at Blanchard Valley Hospital on Sunday, October 25, 2020 after complications from COVID-19.

Ed was born to George H. and K. Leora (Mumy) Ziegler in Findlay, Ohio on May 6, 1944. He married Mary Ann Norton and they were divorced. He married Marilyn K. Woods on May 6, 1973 and she survives. Also surviving are daughters: Tracy (CJ) Cotterman, North Baltimore and Lucinda (Anthony) Cloutier, Chilliwack, British Columbia. Ed is survived by sisters: Lois Teatsorth, RuthAnn (Gerald) Fenberg both of Findlay, Leona Augsburger, North Baltimore, brother-in-law Ron Woods, Kenton, life-long partner in crime James (Suzanne) Davis, Bowling Green and beloved pets Taffy and Cami. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Reid Teatsorth and sister-in-law, Virginia Woods.

Ed was delighted to be called “Papa” by the “ChaosCrew”: Lindsay Ziegler, Paige, Noah, and Emma Cotterman, great-grandson Garrett Ziegler, all of North Baltimore, and Ella Reinman, Bautzen, Germany. He treasured and loved spending time on Lake Erie and holidays with family including nieces and nephews: Mark, Rita, LeeAnn, Neil, Ian, Erik, Heather and all of their families.

Ed never let the fact that he was deaf from an early age stop him from participating in life. He was proud to represent North Baltimore High School (Class of 1962) in track and field events during his high school career. He will forever hold the Wood County record in the 100-yard dash, set in 1962 with a time of 10.15 seconds, and ran at the Ohio State Track and Field event his senior year. Due to his deafness, the OSHSAA made a rule change so that the starter would be on his side of the track when he ran so he could watch for the smoke from the gun.

Ed wore many hats in his lifetime. He worked first at the family owned International Harvester Dealership, Findlay Implement, family owned laundromats and then for the Ohio Department of Transportation, District 2 moving up the ladder from the road and ending his 33-year career as Wood County Superintendent and then Special Projects Assistant Superintendent. He was the Street Superintendent for the Village of North Baltimore for 2 years. His final employment was as a truck driver for Hurricane Express. During the 1970’s he travelled the United States working as a mechanic and electrician with Rolling Brothers, Fisher Brothers, Carsen and Barnes circuses. He was a “tinker” who could fix almost anything from washing machines to firetrucks and would share his vast knowledge with anyone who asked, and sometimes with those who didn’t.

Ed instilled in his family his love of community and the knowledge that everyone you meet in life has a story to tell and something to teach you. He could share stories from his time spent with Frank Paden driving ambulance, his 44-year membership on the North Baltimore Fire Department, term and a half on the North Baltimore Village Council, 6 years on the North Baltimore Police Auxiliary, 2 years on the Wood County Civil Defense Corps, Rocky Ford CB Radio Club during the 60’s and 70’s and his forever love, agriculture, learned working at the Northwest Agricultural Research Station (farm), in the Henry Township Go-getters 4H Club, and working alongside family in the family fields as a young man.

While Ed loved and was proud of his family, his heart will forever be on his beloved Lake Erie where he spent many a day at Put-in-Bay, Kelly’s Island, Lonz Winery and Big Boppers. He was known as the “Dockmaster” at Marina Del Isle for many years and will be missed by many friends and fellow campers at Shade Tree Country. If there is one regret it is that he was not able to complete the restoration of his International Harvester “H” series that had been a life-long dream.

Due to present conditions and his wish to not put anyone at risk, there will be no services at this time. A private memorial will be held in the Spring or Summer of 2021. Please consider donating to the following in Ed’s name: Marblehead Lighthouse Historical Society, P.O. Box 144, Marblehead, OH 43440 or the Wood County Clover Legacy Foundation, PO Box 27, Bowling Green, OH 43402. Arrangements have been handled by Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. On-line condolences may be sent to Ed’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.