Edward Grant, 30

Edward M. Grant, 30, of North Baltimore, passed away at 5:14 a.m., Monday, April 3, 2023. He was born on July 9, 1992, in Bowling Green to Edward and Peggy (Hosler) Grant.





Edward is survived by his mother, Peggy (Dan) Sims of Rawson; brothers: Jason Grant of North Baltimore, Joshua Grant of North Baltimore, Jeremy Grant of Rawson and Noah Grant of North Baltimore; step-brothers: Jason (Nikki) Sims of Fostoria, Bret (Denise) Sims of Findlay and Jeff Sims of Findlay; step-sister, Brooke (Victor) Tovar of McComb; uncle, John Grant of McComb; aunts: Cindy Hosler of North Baltimore, Brenda Eaken of North Baltimore, Carmen (George) Lloyd of Findlay and Diane Grant of North Baltimore; nieces and nephews: Kaitlynn Grant, Alexander Grant, Kinsey Grant Berry and Carlee Grant.



He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Grant.



Ed had a big heart and was always willing to help anyone out.



A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.