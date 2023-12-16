North Baltimore, Ohio

Edward Noykos, 61, of Port Clinton, and formerly of North Baltimore passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023, at Birchaven Village, Findlay. He was born on March 28, 1962, in Bowling Green to the late Raymond and Betty Jane (Rush) Noykos. He married Elizabeth Turner and they were divorced.





Ed is survived by his step-daughter, Dana (Chadwick) Mathias of Fostoria; brothers: Jerry (Amy) Noykos of Kimbolton, OH and Steve (Lynette) Noykos of Montpelier, OH; sister, Toni (Randy) Barker of North Baltimore; grandson, Zachary Miller; best friend, Bob Herringshaw of North Baltimore; and many nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jayne Bogart.



Ed enjoyed traveling so much that he had visited 49 states as well as Mexico and New Zealand, where he helped a friend on his fruit farm. He founded the NW Ohio 4 Wheelers Club and at one point, drove a mud bogging truck in indoor and outdoor events with Todd Brannan and Jamie Spearman. He traveled with and assisted several friends with sprint cars. Ed liked being outdoors and riding 4 wheelers and hunting. He was probably most happy being out on the water in his boat. Ed was a big music fan and liked going to concerts, with his favorites being Patty Loveless and Kid Rock.



He was an avid Miami Dolphins fan and always loved telling someone that the 1972 Miami Dolphins was the only team to win a Super Bowl with a perfect season.



Being a grandpa to Zachary brought Ed much joy. He was able to arrange for Zach to meet his favorite monster truck driver as well as experience the pits due to the connections Ed had made over his lifetime.



Ed was the type of guy that if you needed something, he would be there to help if he could. He had many friendships over the years, especially with Bob Herringshaw. Bob and Ed met while playing basketball, or as Bob puts it, “More like riding the bench together” in elementary school. Bob was with Ed through the good and the bad, no matter what.



Ed was a dog lover, and was most certainly greeted by Maynard, Webby, and Boots to bring him home.



A funeral service for Ed will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Burial will be in Ten Mile/Bethel Cemetery.



Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 pm on Monday, December 18, 2023 at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.