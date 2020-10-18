(BPT) – Food insecurity in the United States has reached record levels during the COVID-19 pandemic. A projected 54 million Americans may not have enough food to eat at some point in 2020, according to analysis from Feeding America. That’s one in six adults and one in four children facing a lack of reliable access to affordable, nutritious food.

Food pantries and community outreach organizations are experiencing an increase in need and many are struggling to keep ample supplies, especially fresh foods and high-quality protein items. Fortunately, with help from generous egg farmers across the United States, these vital organizations are getting essential support — and you can help, too.

Egg farmers’ donation fights food insecurity

To continue their longstanding donation tradition and respond to the growing need for nourishing food, America’s egg farmers are donating more than 46 million eggs to their local food banks — enough eggs to, when laid end-to-end, stretch the length of more than 27,000 Statues of Liberty. This donation of eggs is providing a source of high-quality protein to families in need nationwide.

“Eggs are a wholesome, versatile food that Americans rely on to feed their families. People can easily cook eggs in their favorite dish, have them for a simple snack, or try a new recipe to create nutritious meals their entire family will enjoy,” says American Egg Board (AEB) President and CEO Emily Metz. “America’s egg farmers hope that their donations help ease worries and fight hunger in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

Food bank shortages in 2020

Demand for charitable food assistance has increased and is expected to continue to increase for the foreseeable future, with an estimated $1.4 billion in additional resources needed over the next six months.

Protein and fresh food items are often in the highest demand at food shelves. Eggs, as a familiar, versatile source of high-quality protein, are in especially high demand. America’s egg farmers are giving eggs directly from their farms to support their local food banks and communities.

How you can help

If you’re inspired by the generosity of America’s egg farmers and are in a position where you can help someone in need, consider reaching out to your local food bank and ask how you can assist. Some questions you should consider asking so you can help in ways with the most impact include:

Which food items do you need the most?

Do you accept personal care items like toothpaste and diapers? If so, what do you need?

Are there any safety precautions I need to take with my delivery?

How can I make a monetary donation?

The American Egg Board encourages Americans to contact their local food pantry to determine how you can “be a good egg” and help join the fight against hunger today. Learn more at IncredibleEgg.org/GoodEggs.