Election Results 2021

Here are some unofficial election results from those posted by the Wood County Board of Elections website for the November 2, 2021 contests:

Unofficial Election Results

General Election

November 2, 2021

Wood County, OH

Village Council for NORTH BALTIMORE VILLAGE (Vote for 4)

Candidate Party Total

Bill Cook 271 votes 35.29% *

Timothy G. Pelton 234votes 30.47% *

Write-In 263 34.24%

Total

Stacey Gazarek WRITE-IN 38votes 4.95%

Paula Beaupry WRITE-IN 136votes 17.71% *

DeeAnne Hosmer WRITE-IN 89votes 11.59% *

Township Trustee for HENRY TWP (Vote for 2)

Candidate Party Total

Jim Casey 263 votes 26.12% *

Tom Gazarek 171votes 16.98%

Henry Carl Matthes, III 227votes 22.54%

Nick Stahl 83 8.24%

James L. Wymer, Jr. 263votes 26.12% *

Board of Education for NORTH BALTIMORE SD (Vote for 3)

Candidate Party Total

Timothy J. Archer, Jr. 432votes 37.47% *

Jeremy Z. Sharninghouse 375votes 32.52% *

Joshua Stufft 346 votes 30.01% *

Wood County Committee on Aging Replacement and Additional (Vote for 1)

Candidate Party Total

For The Tax Levy 15,673votes 73.60% *

Against The Tax Levy 5,623votes 26.40%

North Baltimore Village Increase 0.5 Percent Income (Vote for 1)

Candidate Party Total

For The Income Tax 180votes 40.27%

Against The Income Tax 267votes 59.73% *

For more information on other contests, visit the Wood County Board of Elections website or follow this link: https://www.co.wood.oh.us/boe/ElectionSummaryReportRPT%209_58%20Unoffical%20Final.pdf