Elevate Pizza Night with Premium Toppings

(Family Features) A family debate over what’s for dinner often ends with one word: pizza. Next time you land on pizza night, take it to the next level with premium ingredients everyone can agree on.

Elevating the pizza experience starts with tasty toppings that allow you to customize for everyone’s preferences, such as Carando’s Dry Sausage line. Featuring three varieties – Italian Dry Salame, Pepperoni and Genoa Salame, as well as a duo pack with Genoa Salame and Pepperoni – the line is made of all-natural ingredients that pairs effortlessly with an array of dishes.

Uncured and well-seasoned for classic Italian flavor, it allows families to elevate pizza night with options like Genoa Salame and Pepperoni Three-Cheese White Pizza. This cheesy, flavor-packed recipe is ready in just 20 minutes without sacrificing taste, making it perfect for busy weeknights.

When the weekend rolls around and it’s time for a savory snack or in-home entertaining, put premium dry sausage at centerstage with this Tour of Italy Charcuterie Board. Ideal for serving a crowd or sharing during family movie night, this platter calls for cheeses, olives, a homemade mostarda and Carando’s high-protein sausage that’s dried and sliced to perfection. Made with select cuts of meat and a longstanding recipe, it’s a classic star ingredient for meat and cheese boards. Each 5-ounce package contains 6-10 grams of protein per serving without added MSG or artificial flavorings, ingredients or colorings.

Visit Carando.com to find more recipes that take pizza night or your next summertime event to the next level.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves: 6

2 pizza dough balls

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh garlic, minced

2 tablespoons anchovy filets, chopped

1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1 pound fontina cheese, shredded

1 pound fresh mozzarella pearls

1 package Carando Charcuterie Duo

2 tablespoons flat-leaf parsley, chopped

Preheat oven to 425 F. Stretch each dough ball over separate lightly greased, 14-inch pizza pans. Drizzle 1/8 cup olive oil on top of each crust then top each with 1 tablespoon garlic and 1 tablespoon anchovies followed by 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, 1/2 pound fontina cheese, 1/2 pound fresh mozzarella pearls and 1/2 package charcuterie duo. Bake pizzas about 15 minutes, or until cheese is bubbly and crust is golden brown. Remove pizzas from oven and garnish each with 1 tablespoon chopped parsley.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Servings: 3-4

Mostarda:

1/2 cup apricot preserves

1/4 cup whole-grain mustard

Charcuterie Board:

1 package (5 ounces) Carando Uncured Genoa Salame

1 package (5 ounces) Carando Uncured Dry Salame

1 package (5 ounces) Carando Uncured Pepperoni

5 ounces fontina cheese

5 ounces provolone piccante cheese

5 ounces fresh mozzarella pearls

6 ounces olives

6 ounces giardiniera (pickled vegetables in oil)

crackers, crostini or bread, for serving

fresh basil, for garnish

cherry tomatoes, for garnish

To make mostarda: Mix apricot preserves and whole-grain mustard. To prepare charcuterie board: On large board or platter, arrange mostarda, genoa salame, dry salame, pepperoni, fontina cheese, provolone piccante cheese, mozzarella pearls, olives and giardiniera. Serve with crackers, crostini or bread and garnish with fresh basil and cherry tomatoes.



