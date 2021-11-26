North Baltimore, Ohio

Elizabeth Ann (McCoy) Harman, age 55, died at 9:14 pm on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Fostoria Community Hospital. She was born in Findlay, Ohio on September 22, 1966, to James R. and Carolyn (Nungester) McCoy Sr. who survive and live in Findlay.



Also surviving are her daughters: Brooke (Stephen) Scherger of Fostoria and Bailey (Zachary Pingle, fiancee) Harman of Fostoria; grandchildren: Malorie Trapp, Aryah Yates, Ayden Scherger and Noelle Pingle; brothers: James McCoy of Findlay and Bart McCoy of Englewood, Ohio; sister, Kellie Jo McCoy of Morganton, North Carolina.



She was a 1983 graduate of Findlay High School and served in the United States Navy. She adored being with her grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 4:00 pm. Pastor Ben Jennings will officiate. Full military honors will be conducted by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad. Interment will be private. Memorials may be made to the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad and online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.