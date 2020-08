by Suzanne Bucher

Boys’ Varsity Golf – Elmwood Royal Open

8/11/20 @ Birch Run Golf Course, North Baltimore

1st – New Riegel 370

2nd – Gibsonburg 394

3rd – McComb 399

4th – Arcadia 408

5th – Elmwood 441

North Baltimore’s Hunter Baker (who competed individually) was Medalist and finished with a 73, only 3 over par.

NB Scores: Hunter Baker 73, Josh Fennell 157