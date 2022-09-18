Elmwood Schools Get Grant For Water Bottle Filling Stations

Ohio EPA Awards Elmwood Local Schools $2,245 each for the High School Middle School.

Ohio EPA Awards Grants to Schools to Install Water Bottle Filling Stations at Water Fountains

Ohio EPA has awarded Recycle Ohio grants to 94 schools, school districts, and diocese in 70 communities to install or retrofit water fountains with water bottle filling stations in 206 school buildings. The grants will help cover the costs of equipment and benefit the state by reducing plastic bottle waste by encouraging students and school staff to carry reusable water bottles.

Oho EPA’s Recycling and Litter Prevention grant program made $500,000 available to public and private K-12 schools statewide to promote the “Three Rs” – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. The grants help reduce the use of single-use plastic bottles and keep more plastic waste out of landfills. The communities are receiving grants up to $5,000 per school and $10,000 per school district or diocese.

The list of grant recipients is available online.

Ohio EPA will offer the grants again in 2023. The next grant cycle begins on Nov. 7, 2022, with the application deadline on Feb. 3, 2023.

To learn more about the grants, register online for the Nov. 8, 2023, grant kickoff meeting. The meeting begins at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit recycleohio.gov or contact program staff at recycle@epa.ohio.gov.