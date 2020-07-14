EMT Spotlight for July

July EMT Spotlight–Cody Bachorik, EMT-B

I am proud to introduce Cody Bachorik, EMT-B as North Baltimore EMS’s July Spotlight EMT, and most recent addition to our EMS Family. Cody also runs EMS full time with Hanco Emergency Medical Services in Findlay Ohio. He is a graduate of Liberty Benton High School, as well as trade school after graduation. Cody loves the outdoors, spending off time shooting, hunting and fishing.



Cody is currently taking his prerequisites in order to get into Paramedic School in the near future.

Cody has already presented himself during his interviews and training as a very qualified and skilled addition to North Baltimore EMS Team. I have heard very good comments from co-workers at Hanco EMS. I am sure we are going to see great things from Cody in the future. I wish him the best in Paramedic School.

Cody, I Thank You in advance for your service for the needs of the residents of North Baltimore and Henry Twp.

Note#

The North Baltimore EMS Spotlight has been created to introduce the members of the North Baltimore EMS, to the citizens of North Baltimore and Henry Twp. My goal is for all the citizens to recognize all the members of the EMS. In my experience it is always good to see a familiar face in those times when the EMS is need.

Phil Walter II

NB EMS Chief