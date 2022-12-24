Energy Providers Message:
Important information regarding a request to reduce your electricity use. Please reduce electricity use
- American Electric Power
PJM Interconnection is asking AEP Ohio customers to reduce use of electricity without sacrificing safety. Cold temps are creating demands on the power system. Minor adjustments to thermostats can make a difference. More info: http://ms.spr.ly/6012ebf0w
- Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives
URGENT: Ohio co-op members, we need your help. Due to extremely low temps, PJM Interconnection is asking all consumers to please conserve energy until 10 a.m. on Dec. 25 to ensure there’s enough energy for all. Here’s how to safely conserve energy: https://bit.ly/3VhAXs1
- Ohio Edison
The regional grid operator is asking customers to conserve energy until 10a on 12/25 in response to the frigid weather. You can:
- Set thermostats lower, if health permits
- Avoid using major appliances
- Turn off non-essential lights & equipment, including Christmas lights
- Duke Energy
PJM, the organization that coordinates movement of wholesale electricity in our Ohio & Kentucky service territories has asked for voluntary energy conservation from their member utilities, including Duke Energy Ohio & Kentucky, during this extreme weather.
- AES Ohio
MEDIA ALERT: With demand peaking, AES Ohio encourages conservation – as requested by the regional electric grid operator.
Ohio Emergency Management Agency (Ohio EMA) /State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC)
Actions
- The State EOC will be at Assessment & Monitoring for the duration of this event.
- The Ohio EMA Watch Office continues to monitor the state of power outages and ETR’s, currently utility companies are working around the clock responding to outage statewide.
- County EMAs are encouraged to share any county level coordination efforts and/or support needs in addition to any impacts related to the incident.
- State partners are encouraged to carry out any necessary intra-emergency support function planning and discussions, in addition to reviewing roles in the Emergency Operations Plan.