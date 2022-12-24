Energy Providers Message:

Important information regarding a request to reduce your electricity use. Please reduce electricity use

American Electric Power

PJM Interconnection is asking AEP Ohio customers to reduce use of electricity without sacrificing safety. Cold temps are creating demands on the power system. Minor adjustments to thermostats can make a difference. More info: http://ms.spr.ly/6012ebf0w

Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives

URGENT: Ohio co-op members, we need your help. Due to extremely low temps, PJM Interconnection is asking all consumers to please conserve energy until 10 a.m. on Dec. 25 to ensure there’s enough energy for all. Here’s how to safely conserve energy: https://bit.ly/3VhAXs1

Ohio Edison

The regional grid operator is asking customers to conserve energy until 10a on 12/25 in response to the frigid weather. You can:

Set thermostats lower, if health permits

Avoid using major appliances

Turn off non-essential lights & equipment, including Christmas lights

Duke Energy

PJM, the organization that coordinates movement of wholesale electricity in our Ohio & Kentucky service territories has asked for voluntary energy conservation from their member utilities, including Duke Energy Ohio & Kentucky, during this extreme weather.

AES Ohio

MEDIA ALERT: With demand peaking, AES Ohio encourages conservation – as requested by the regional electric grid operator.

Ohio Emergency Management Agency (Ohio EMA) /State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC)

