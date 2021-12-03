Enjoy the Great Outdoors at Ohio State Parks This Winter

COLUMBUS, Ohio- The fun doesn’t stop once the weather turns colder at Ohio State Parks. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will keep many park campgrounds open during the winter months.





“Spring, summer, fall, winter, our state parks are beautiful in any season,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “The winter months offer a new view, new activities, and another way to unplug and connect with family while warming up around a toasty campfire.”





Visitors can spot winter birds along a snow-covered trail at Burr Oak, enjoy the beauty of a frozen waterfall at Hocking Hills, or try to snag that big catch while ice fishing on Lake Erie. Those are just some of the experiences winter camping can offer. However, while braving the cold, there are several things to keep in mind:

Dress warmly in layers. Start with insulating fabrics and use a final layer of protective fabrics.

Come prepared, pay attention to how you feel, and know when to go indoors.

Keep your head, neck, and hands covered by wearing a hat, scarf, and gloves.

Sturdy waterproof boots and warm socks are recommended for hikers. Hand warmers can help on longer hikes.

For all the ways you can enjoy winter recreation safely, click here.



Winter season dates, rates, and available amenities can vary from state park to state park during the winter camping season. The best way to determine which park best suits your needs go to the winter camping section of ohiodnr.gov. You can book your next adventure by visiting reserveohio.com.



The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education, and conservation of Ohio’s 75 state parks and waterways.



The ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

