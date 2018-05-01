Erma Brink, 80 of Rudolph passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on March 5, 1940, in Bowling Green to the late Clyde and Elsie (Wonsitler) Hainer. She married George Brink, Sr. on June 24, 1961, and he preceded her in death on December 19, 2013.

Erma is survived by her sons: Raymond (Lori Tietje) Brink of Maumee and George (Gloria) Brink, Jr. of Rudolph; daughter, Cindy (Marty) Mills of Pickerington, OH; former daughter-in-law, Sonya Brink of Toledo; sisters: Thelma Goeminne of Rudolph and Barbara Poe of Crestview, FL; grandchildren: Ryan (Jenni Reed) Brink, Summer Brink, Mikaela Brink, Sarah Mills and Sam Mills; several nieces and nephews, good neighbors and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Melvin Hainer and Clyde “Juny” Hainer, Jr.; sisters: Mildred Main and Joyce Hainer; sister-in-law, Lois Ebersole.

Erma was a devoted farm wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother, and caregiver. It was not unusual for her to deliver dinner to George as he worked in a local field late at night. She grew huge gardens “back in the day” and canned homemade tomato soup that was a family favorite.

Erma was also a cub scout den mother and a brownie pack leader. She spent years volunteering her time and talents for the Rudolph little league and was known for her fantastic pies that were always in demand at the Wood County Fair Civic Center booth.

Erma was extremely devoted to her family and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with all of her children and grandchildren. Her faith and her family were very important to her.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) prior to the service. Pastor Larry Garzony officiating.

Burial will be in Wingston Cemetery, Liberty Township. Memorial contributions may be made to a Rudolph Christian Church, 13868 Mermill Road, Rudolph, OH 43462. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.