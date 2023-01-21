North Baltimore, Ohio

January 21, 2023

Ernsberger To Be Inducted NB Sports HOF

1/20/23

North Baltimore Hall of Fame Members,

This year’s Hall of Fame Induction Game will occur on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at halftime of the varsity
boys game. The time for this will be approximately 6:30 as varsity games this year have been typically
starting at 6:00 pm (as that is the plan for that night as well). You’re invited to the ceremony to be
recognized and welcome this year’s inductee, Megan Ernsberger.

Megan is a 2016 graduate of North Baltimore and is 
Thank you again, and go Tigers!

Athletic Director,

Dan Davis

