Ernsberger To Be Inducted NB Sports HOF

1/20/23

North Baltimore Hall of Fame Members,

This year’s Hall of Fame Induction Game will occur on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at halftime of the varsity

boys game. The time for this will be approximately 6:30 as varsity games this year have been typically

starting at 6:00 pm (as that is the plan for that night as well). You’re invited to the ceremony to be

recognized and welcome this year’s inductee, Megan Ernsberger.

Megan is a 2016 graduate of North Baltimore and is

Thank you again, and go Tigers!

Athletic Director,

Dan Davis

Fotos by Ferg or Suzanne Bucher