There’s no question that our firefighters here in North Baltimore have one of the most dangerous jobs—and that they work hard at it. However, they’re only able to do their job safely with the right equipment. Whether you’re the fire chief or you work in municipalities, the village must supply our brave men and women with the essential equipment all firefighters need. Continue reading to learn more.

Forcible entry tools

Firefighters often have to pry open doors, windows, and more in their training and on the job. To aid firefighters in their emergency responses, stations should provide several tools that will help firefighters enter locked doors or other barriers. A few of these tools include pro-bars, pig axes, hooks, and saws.

Flashlights, door chocks, and medical equipment

All firefighters must carry several items on them at all times. For instance, every firefighter needs a flashlight, a multi-function tool, and door chocks as well as different types of medical equipment, since most firefighters are also registered EMTs or paramedics. This medical gear should include items they can easily stuff inside their turnout gear, such as nitrile gloves, stethoscopes, and shears.

Personal protective equipment (PPE)

There’s no question that the most important part of any firefighter’s gear is their PPE uniform. To keep firefighters safe, every city should equip their firefighters with this crucial safety equipment. High-quality PPE is crucial to the success of any fire crew, helping them remain safe as they carry out their duties.

Whether you’re an aspiring, current, or retired firefighter, we can all agree that safety is important. Additionally, if you work for your city’s government, you’re in a unique position to ensure your budget maintains room for quality equipment for firefighters. We can’t deny that our public safety workers deserve our respect, appreciation, and support. As city workers or fire station employees or volunteers, we can begin by supporting them with equipment and our gratitude.