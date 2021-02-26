Esther E. Rickard, 79, of North Baltimore, passed away at 4:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green.





She was born on July 14, 1941, in Toledo, to the late Harry R. and Esther I. (Bear) Holden. She married Gary L. Rickard on July 13, 1968, and he preceded her in death on March 12, 2000. Esther is survived by her daughter, Mary (Jeff) Jackson of Rudolph; grandchildren: Amy, Lisa, Gary, John “HAKU”, and Heather; 6 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Rickard; brother, Russell Holden; sister, Rosalie Whitt; and a grandson, Johnathon Rickard.



Esther was a homemaker. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church and North Baltimore American Legion Post 539.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 5, 2021, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, with Pastor Matt Barton officiating. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 4, 2021 at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.



The family request that friends and guests please wear face coverings and practice social distancing and follow COVID 19 protocol.



Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.