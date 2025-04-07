Esther H. Sheeks, 96, BG, formerly NB



Esther H. Sheeks, 96, of Bowling Green and formerly of North Baltimore, a best friend and confidant received her angel wings at 6:06 a.m., Saturday, April 5, 2025, at Wood Haven in Bowling Green. She was born on March 13, 1929, in Portage, OH to the late John and Flossie (Hanna) Wittenmyer. She married Kenneth Sheeks on October 29, 1949, and he preceded her in death on November 9, 2001.



Left to celebrate her life are sons: Jerry (Doris) Sheeks of Mt. Home, AK, Doug Sheeks of Hammansburg, OH and Randall (Colleen) Sheeks of Bowling Green; grandchildren: Shannon (Drew) Marczak, Shari (Michael) Yantiss, Susan (Michael) Zuhlsdorf, Kenzie Sheeks, James Sheeks, and David (Kristin) Sheeks; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



Esther was also preceded in death by her sisters: Ethel Sartwell, Dorothy Wittenmyer, Grace Wittenmyer, Mary Ellen Wittenmyer; and brothers: Alvin, Charles, Ralph, Ernest, Barney, and Richard Wittenmyer.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, with Pastor Duane Weaver officiating. Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township.



Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, and 1 hour (10-11 a.m.) prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bairdstown Bible Church, 11171 Deshler Road, North Baltimore, OH 45872.



