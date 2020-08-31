Eva M. Drake, 84, of Bloomdale, passed away at 6:00 a.m., Monday, August

31, 2020, at the Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green. She was born on

October 27, 1935, in Cygnet, OH to the late William and Hazel (Hampshire)

Perry. She married Leroy E. Drake on April 7, 1952, and he preceded her

in death on May 13, 2011.





Eva is survived by her son, Larry (Becky) Drake of Bloomdale; daughters:

Cindy (Mike) Hockenberry of Bloomdale and Linda (Donald) Willitzer of

Defiance; sister, Wilma Rettig of Napoleon; grandchildren: Stacy, Shawn,

Scott, Jeremy, Bridgette, Kevin, Chris, Barbara, Leroy and Chris; 20

great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Robin Meek; brothers: Leonard,

Larun, Darrell Perry; sisters: Adelia Smith, Helen Grau, Lura Brown, Velma

Gray, Donna Jean Gustwiller, Argyle Gressler and Joyce Drain.



Eva retired from R.C.A. after 37 years, and had also worked many years for

the Village of Bloomdale. She was a member of the Bloomdale United

Methodist Church and loved country music.



A funeral service will be held 2:30 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020, at

SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Burial will be in Weaver

Cemetery, Bloom Township.



Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday at SMITH-CRATES

FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.