North Baltimore, Ohio

Eva R. Rayle, 81, of North Baltimore passed away at 8:00 a.m., Monday, May 2, 2022, at Bowling Green Manor. She was born on April 19, 1941, in North Baltimore to the late Marion and Goldie (Cotterman) Greer. She married Charles A. Rayle and he preceded her in death on February 23, 2005.





Eva is survived by her sons: Mark (Janet) Rayle and Randy (Rhonda) Rayle, both of North Baltimore; daughters: Kim Walter of North Baltimore and April (Kurt) Klasen of Haskins; brothers: Bill Cotterman of Deshler and Paul (Anne) Greer of Evergreen, CO; sister, Barb Slee of Holland, OH; grandchildren: Alan (Sara) Pixley, Troy (Marissa) Rayle, Penny (Ryan) Harden, Randall (Kristen) Rayle II, Patrick Rayle, Emily Rayle, Daren Barnes, Tyler Barnes and Jazmin Barnes; and several great-grandchildren.



She was also preceded in death by her brother, Leroy Greer; and a granddaughter, Leeanne.



Eva was a homemaker.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (11:00-1:00 p.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Wood County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.