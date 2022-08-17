North Baltimore, Ohio

Evelyn L. Coakley, 82, of Cygnet, passed away on August 13, 2022 at Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green, OH. She was born on January 31, 1940, in Bloomdale to the late Avery and Florence (Weiker) Kepp. She married Carl “Duane” Coakley on July 22, 1967, and he preceded her in death on November 8, 2010.

Evelyn is survived by her son, Rick Coakley of Cygnet; daughter, Becky Coakley of Denver, CO; sisters: Demeral (Robert) Bowersox of Ft. Myers, FL and Katie Tyson of Bloomdale; grandchildren: Jessica and Tyler Coakley; great-grandchildren: Madison Mendoza and Bentley Apple, Hendrix and Emilia Bussdieker.

She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Corey Coakley.

Evelyn retired from R.C.A./Intersil in 2002. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Cygnet.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 18, 2022, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (11 a.m. – 1p.m.) prior to the service. Pastor Dean Durant officiating. Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.