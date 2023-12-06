Exciting Naming Opportunities at the North Baltimore Football/Track Stadium

Dear North Baltimore Community,

I hope this letter finds you well and filled with the same pride and excitement that our new football/track stadium has brought to our wonderful community. As we continue to witness the positive impact this facility has on our students, athletes, and residents alike, I am writing to bring your attention to an incredible opportunity for you to leave a lasting mark on this landmark project.

The North Baltimore Local School District is pleased to announce that naming rights are still available for

several key features within the stadium, and we are reaching out to individuals and organizations within

our community who may be interested in contributing to this legacy.

Currently, the following naming opportunities are available:

1. All Three Pavilions

2. The Press Box

3. The Stadium Itself

By participating in this unique opportunity, you not only align yourself or your organization with a source of community pride but also contribute to the continued success and growth of the North Baltimore Local School District. Your support will play a vital role in maintaining and enhancing the quality of our educational and athletic programs for generations to come.

If you are interested in exploring any of these naming opportunities or have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact myself, Ryan Delaney, Superintendent of the North Baltimore Local School District, at 419-257-3531. I will be more than happy to provide you with additional information and guide you through the process.

Thank you for considering this special chance to make a lasting impact on our community. Your support is crucial in ensuring that North Baltimore remains a place where excellence in education and athletics and arts continue to thrive.

Let us join together to build a legacy that will be celebrated for years to come!

Sincerely,

Ryan Delaney,

Superintendent of the North Baltimore Local School District