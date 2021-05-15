Exciting news about summer camps!

Summer Camps

On-Campus and At-Home

Rhodes State College is excited to bring back Rhodesology Summer Camps for 2021! Rising students entering grades 5-8 can experience exciting, hands-on summer camps focused on art, biology, manufacturing, STEM, chemistry, and more. Additionally, rising students entering grades 2-8 can opt for At-Home, DIY camp kits with up to 11 different activities that campers and parents/guardians can do together at their own pace.

The annual Rhodesology camp staff is excited to come alongside students to create masterpieces, learn survival tactics, tour manufacturing facilities, get into a laboratory and experiment with chemicals, robotics, and more!