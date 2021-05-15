NBX WaterShedsun
Briar Hill Health Update

Exciting news about summer camps!

 
 
Summer Camps
On-Campus and At-Home
 
           Rhodes State College is excited to bring back Rhodesology Summer Camps for 2021! Rising students entering grades 5-8 can experience exciting, hands-on summer camps focused on art, biology, manufacturing, STEM, chemistry, and more. Additionally, rising students entering grades 2-8 can opt for At-Home, DIY camp kits with up to 11 different activities that campers and parents/guardians can do together at their own pace.   
           The annual Rhodesology camp staff is excited to come alongside students to create masterpieces, learn survival tactics, tour manufacturing facilities, get into a laboratory and experiment with chemicals, robotics, and more!
 
 
“Rhodesology” On-Campus Camps:
 
Students entering grades 5-8
 
Camps are $69 for the Half-Day Option; lunch is not included, or $129 for the Full-Day Option; lunch is provided.
Every camper will receive a T-shirt, backpack and lanyard.
 
Space is limited due to COVID requirements.
 
 
  • Artists @Work – Tap into your creative side and create masterpieces all week long!
  • Nature’s Heroes – Learn survival tactics from nature and make your own environmentally-friendly outdoor projects.
  • Manufacturing Plant Tours – Each day of camp, tour various manufacturing facilities.
  • Build, Create & Move with STEM – Drones, Legos, CNC, Electricity & more!
  • Mad Scientists – Come join other mad scientists for fun in the laboratory!
 
To register, visit www.rhodesstate.edu/rhodesology.
 
“Rhodesology” At-Home Camp Kits:
 
All kits are $49, include a T-shirt, and can be picked up on the RSC campus or delivered to your home for a shipping fee.
 
  • Grades 2-4: Children’s Art Studio, Down to a Science, Experimenting with Food Science, Jurassic World, Lego World, Minute to Win It, Ooey, Gooey Science
  • Grades 5-8: Anatomy 101, Art Studio, Cool Chemistry, Drones & Rocket Science, Exploring Engineering, Nature’s Heroes with Johnny Appleseed Metro. Park District, Outside the Lines
 
Visit www.rhodesstate.edu/rhodesology for more information.
 
Questions about Rhodesology camps and camp kits can be directed to:
 
Ashley Hunter
Coordinator, Youth and Community Programming
419-204-6352

