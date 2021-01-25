Executive Order Signed 

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed the following Executive Order:

Executive Order 2021-01D: Implementing Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Reductions to Balance the Biennial Budget While Partially Restoring Fiscal Year 2021 Education Payments

Additionally, Governor DeWine issued the following statement:

“In the springtime, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, and on Ohio’s revenues, was dire. With this, reductions were made to the state’s biennial budget.

“With this Executive Order, we are finalizing current year budget reductions at $390 million across all agencies, which is less than the cuts implemented last year.

“Because the cuts implemented today are less than last year’s reductions, OBM Director Murnieks is authorized to allot to the Department of Education an additional $160 million; and to the Department of Higher Education an additional $100 million of enacted fiscal year 2021 General Revenue Fund appropriations previously withheld.

“As many schools, colleges and universities return to in-person learning, it’s important that the funding be reinstated.”