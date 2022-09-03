North Baltimore, Ohio

September 3, 2022

Experience Autumn with Wood County Park District

September 2022

Wood County Park District properties are free & open daily 8 am – 30 minutes past sunset.
Carter Historic Farm buildings are open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 – 4 pm.

Stargazing

Saturday, September 3

7:00 pm – 1:00 am

Beaver Creek Preserve

23028 Long Judson Road, Grand Rapids

See stars, nebula and more with the Toledo Astronomical Association. Feel free to bring a chair and blanket. This program is free and open to all.

Bowhunter Archery Tune-up Range Session

Saturday, September 10

1:00 – 5:00 pm

ArrowwoodArchery Range

11126 Linwood Road, Bowling Green

Deer season is right around the corner. Make sure your arrows are flying true at this drop-in opportunity. Equipment and supplies will be on hand for you to paper tune your bow while using broadheads. Check your draw weight and arrow flight speed as well. Two bow vises are available to make adjustments, but it is recommended that you bring the wrenches and tools needed to make adjustments to your particular bow. 

No registration needed.

Fall Yoga

Mondays, September 12 – October 3 6:00 – 6:45 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Join Glory Meyer this fall for an all-levels yoga practice at the serene and peaceful W.W. Knight Nature Preserve! This practice will be a combination of standing poses and poses on the mat. Modifications for leveling the practice up or down will be provided so that everyone experiences the unique level of practice needed for their body. No yoga experience is necessary; both beginners and experienced yogis are welcome! Please bring your own mat and a water bottle. Class will be held outside 

Program fee: $24

Register

Preschoolers in the Parks: Spiders

Tuesday, September 13

10:30 – 11:30 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

For ages 3-6, we’ll be discussing a different topic each month. A story and a brief walk is part of the program.

Register

Intro to Nature Photography

Tuesday, September 13

5:30 – 8:00 pm

Bradner Preserve

11491 Fostoria Road, Bradner

Interested in capturing the wonders of the outdoors, but unsure of how to use those camera settings? Bring your camera and practice honing your skills. The program will begin with an indoor presentation followed by a practical hands-on session. The focus at this program will be on birds and wildlife.

Register

Garden Spider at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

Spectacular Spider Search

Wednesday, September 14

6:00 – 7:30 pm

Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

Our 8-legged friends are plentiful and busy this time of year. Come with an open mind and learn about these web spinning wonders. 

Register

Nature Play: Pond Life

Thursday, September 15

10:00 – 11:00 am

Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

Activate your imagination and creativity! Join us in the Nature Play Area for an hour of nature-based exploration and play. This experience is ideal for ages 3 and up. Every week we will focus on a specific outdoor activity or animal

Register

Hiking for Health

Friday, September 16

10:30 am – 12:00 pm

Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all. 

Register

Black Swamp Glow Roll

Friday, September 16

10:30 am – 12:00 pm

Black Swamp Preserve

1014 S. Maple St, Bowling Green

In partnership with the City of Bowling Green’s Bike Safety Commission, enjoy this nocturnal, family-friendly and creative bike ride! Illuminate your bike with bright decorations and learn important safety tips for riding at night before hitting the trail together. Each rider is required to wear a properly-fitting helmet and ride an appropriately-sized bicycle that functions properly. This is a recreational ride at a speed comfortable for all.

Register

Monthly Mindfulness

Saturday, September 17

9:30 am – 11:00 am

Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

Give yourself permission to get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood County Park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults.

Register

Homeschoolers: Aquatic Adventures

Tuesday, September 20

10:00 am – 12:00 pm

William Henry Harrison Park

644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville

Join us for a day of aquatic sampling! What creatures live in the Portage River? Join us to find out! Kids must be 8 years old, or older.

Register

Coffee with the Birds

Wednesday, September 21

10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve

26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg

Enjoy a birding stroll with coffee! We’ll be visiting a different park and starting with a warm drink before heading out on the trail. Register for one or all months.

Register

Season Extension

Wednesday, September 21

6:00 – 7:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm

18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Are you interested in prolonging your growing season? Want to gain a month of production in the fall and spring? Learn how you can extend your growing season to prolong your harvest.

Register

Sunset Top-Rope Climbing

Thursday, September 22

6:00 – 8:00 pm

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve

26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg

Climb up our 25-foot limestone rock face in this challenge-by-choice beginner-friendly experience. All harnesses, helmets and climbing equipment provided, as well as introductory climbing guidance. Call ahead for special needs accommodations. No previous experience necessary. 

Program fee: $15

Register

Wheat/Spelt Planting

Sunday, September 25

1:00 – 3:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm

18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Join historic farming staff Chris Dauer and John Franks to plant our winter wheat/spelt this fall. Look forward to returning to the farm for harvest next summer! 

No need to register. This is a drop-in program.

Mothman Hike

Wednesday, September 28

1:00 – 3:00 pm

Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

Have you seen the Mothman? Join us for this nighttime hike to learn about this mysterious nocturnal creature and the similarities it shares with the moths found in our backyard.

 

Register

21st Annual Scarecrow Contest and Workshop

Thursday, September 29

4:30 – 7:30 pm

Carter Historic Farm

18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Join in on the fun fall tradition of building scarecrows and lighthearted competition! Build a scarecrow from scratch using our provided materials or bring your homemade scarecrow to Carter Historic Farm to enter it in our 21st Annual Scarecrow Contest to win cash prizes! Find full contest details at wcparks.org. Contest scarecrows will be on display and judged live during the Heritage Farm Fest October 1.

Details, Rules & Regulations

 

Register

