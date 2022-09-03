Experience Autumn with Wood County Park District

Mondays, September 12 – October 3 6:00 – 6:45 pm
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
Join Glory Meyer this fall for an all-levels yoga practice at the serene and peaceful W.W. Knight Nature Preserve! This practice will be a combination of standing poses and poses on the mat. Modifications for leveling the practice up or down will be provided so that everyone experiences the unique level of practice needed for their body. No yoga experience is necessary; both beginners and experienced yogis are welcome! Please bring your own mat and a water bottle. Class will be held outside
Program fee: $24
Register