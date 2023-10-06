Experience October in the Wood County Parks

Heritage Farm Fest

Saturday, October 7; 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm

Visit the Farm for a day of Depression-era farming demonstrations, music, games, wagon rides and food grown on the Farm! Join us in celebrating what we’ve accomplished this year and looking forward to the future of bringing history to life.

Planting Natives

Thursday, October 12; 9:30 – 11:00 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Join us in our quest to restore the natural ecosystem by helping plant native plants grown in the Park District’s greenhouse! All tools provided.

Please register at wcparks.org/volunteer.

Fall Yoga in the Parks

Mondays, October 9, 16, 23, and 30; 6:00 – 7:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Join Glory Meyer this season for an all-levels yoga practice at the serene and peaceful W.W. Knight Nature Preserve! This practice will be a combination of standing poses and poses on the mat. Modification for leveling the practice up or down will be provided so that everyone experiences the unique level of practice needed for their body. No yoga experience is necessary; both beginners and experienced yogis are welcome! Please bring your own mat and a water bottle. Registration will close before the beginning of the first class. Program fee: $24. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Native Nursery Night

Thursday, October 12; 5:30 – 7:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg

Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program. Please register at wcparks.org/volunteer.

Hibernate, Hike or Hunker

Thursday, October 12; 6:30 – 8:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

As winter approaches there are a myriad of strategies that our local animals use to deal with our potentially harsh Ohio winters. Bring the family to meet some of our animal ambassadors, feel some furs and learn how you might help critters overwinter near you. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

CPR Certification at the Park

Saturday, October 14; 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Park District Headquarters, 18729 Mercer Road, Bowling Green

Get certified in adult, child, and infant CPR and AED use and learn choking relief. This American Heart Association course is taught by certified Park District staff. Participants must be at least 14 years of age. Registration deadline is October 10th. Card certification cost: $20, must be paid before class. Program fee: $20. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Nurture the Nursery

Tuesday, October 17; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg

Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program. Please register at wcparks.org/volunteer.

Coffee with the Birds

Wednesday, October 18; 8:30 – 10:00 am

Bradner Preserve, 11491 Fostoria Road, Bradner

Enjoy a birding stroll with coffee! We’ll be visiting a different park each date and starting with a warm drink before heading out on the trail. Register for one or all monthly programs. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Soils and Fertility 101

Wednesday, October 25; 6:00 – 7:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Soil is the foundation of every successful garden and production system. Plants need healthy soil to grow and produce and healthy soil = healthy plants. Learn how to collect a soil sample for testing. Learn how to interpret the soil test report when it comes back. Learn what the nutrients in the soil do for the plant so that you can improve your soil and improve yields. Leader: Michelle Wallace, Central State Extension educator. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Fall Foliage Fun Walk

Thursday, October 19; 10:00 – 11:30 am

Bradner Nature Center, 11491 Fostoria Road, Bradner

Everyone is welcome to enjoy the most colorful time of year in the woods of Bradner Preserve. Learn a little about why some leaves turn red, orange, yellow, purple or brown. Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Reading Retreat

Sunday, October 22; 9:00 am – 1:00 pm and 1:30 – 5:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Join this unique retreat for readers held at W.W. Knight Preserve, and create the experience you want to have. Included in each session are opportunities to do yoga, swap books, hear from a local author, journal in nature, and attend a book discussion. Do it all or just do some, spend your free time reading in our beautiful location. This event is co-hosted by Gathering Volumes, Way Public Library and Wood County Park District. Snacks and beverages will be provided. Choose from a morning or afternoon session and please only register for one session. This retreat is intended for adults only. Register at waylibrary.info. Program fee: FREE. Register: waylibrary.info

Spooky Geocaching

Wednesday, October 25; 4:00 – 7:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Search the forest for hidden pumpkins that tell mysterious riddles. Solve them all to get as many treats as possible! Stop by anytime between 4:00 and 7:00 pm to borrow one of our GPS units or bring your smartphone with the Google Maps app and search for hidden geocaches in the park – costumes encouraged! Dress for the weather and be prepared for substantial walking and self-guided exploration. No need to bring anything for exchange. Program fee: FREE. No registration is needed.

Native Nursery Night Wrap-up!

Thursday, October 26; 5:30 – 7:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg

Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program. Please register at wcparks.org/volunteer.

Project Feederwatch

Saturday, October 28; 10:00 – 11:30 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

Join citizen scientists around the world to count wintering birds. A presentation about how to identify and count the birds will be followed by a practice session at the feeders.

Program fee: FREE. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897