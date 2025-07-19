Expert Advice to Cook for a Summer Crowd

(Family Features) Don’t let cooking for a crowd add undue stress to summer fun. Barbecues are meant to bring joy, excitement and delicious foods to the table – without leaving hosts frantically flipping meat on the grill.

To help make your next cookout a success without the sweat, chef Trimell Hawkins and Current – on a mission to break down barriers to outdoor cooking with electric technology that’s smarter, cleaner and more sustainable – offer these tips and tricks for hosting (and feeding) large groups.

Think In Themes

Giving your menu a theme, like street food, helps set the tone for the party. Portable, flavorful and easy to prep in bulk, street foods such as tacos are perfect for large gatherings. Hawkins’ signature move is combining mini street foods – think tacos, gyros or bao – with skewers to create “bundle skewers.” These Bundle Skewer Street Tacos are an ideal example of a playful, practical solution for portioning and presentation.

Portion Planning

Assume about two tacos per guest when other dishes are served alongside. This taco recipe yields around 50 tacos at 3 ounces each or closer to 80 if sized down to 2 ounces, making it a practical way to serve buffet-style meals with multiple offerings.

Temperature and Texture

Diversify your table with hot, cold and room-temperature options. Fruit and cheese plates, veggie platters and salads are “set and forget” staples that free up time while satisfying guests.

Master Make-Ahead Dishes

Success starts a day in advance by preparing marinades, salads, grilled veggies and sides. The more you prep early, the more you can enjoy the party.

Trust in Technology

If the thought of grilling for a crowd keeps you up at night, skip the messy charcoal and turn to the Current Model G Dual Zone Electric Grill. It allows hosts to grill promptly and eliminates the need for pauses to refuel or adjust flames. With sensing technology that precisely monitors and controls temperature at the grate level, it ensures accurate cooking – hosts can even monitor progress from afar and enjoy the party thanks to its app and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Plus, its patented cooking system and dual-zone flexibility are crucial for preparing large batches of food or simultaneously accommodating varied cooking preferences – like medium-rare versus medium-well steak – so hosts can confidently grill at different temperatures at the same time. Reduced flareups and no open flames or briquettes improve safety, comfort and cleanliness, all welcome benefits when managing large events. After grilling, simply wipe down surfaces rather than handling ashes or residue.

Offer Inclusive Options

Hawkins recommends including universally friendly dishes like hummus with veggies, fruit salads, grilled vegetables with chimichurri and gluten-free proteins like wings or tacos on corn tortillas to make sure there’s something for everyone.

Be Present

Design your menu with the goal of enjoying your event – not dreading it. One of Trimell’s favorite tricks is hot-holding proteins like chicken in stock and butter, which enhances flavor while reducing stress. The result: A more relaxed host and better opportunities to enjoy time with guests.

To find more summer hosting tips and recipes that can feed a crowd, visit CurrentBackyard.com.

Bundle Skewer Street Tacos

Recipe courtesy of chef Trimell Hawkins on behalf of Current

5 cloves garlic, minced

1 onion, diced

1 tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons salt

1 tablespoon pepper

1 teaspoon coriander

1/4 cup lime juice

1/4 cup vegetable oil

10 pounds chicken or beef shoulder steak, sliced thin

taco shells or tortillas

salsa (optional)

shredded lettuce (optional)

diced tomatoes (optional)

Combine garlic, onion, cumin, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, pepper, coriander, lime juice and vegetable oil. Coat meat thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour, or up to 24 hours. Preheat grill to 400 F. Thread small bundles (about 3 ounces each) onto skewers. Aim for three per skewer to streamline portioning. Grill chicken until it reaches internal temperature of 165 F. For steak, grill to desired doneness. Transfer bundles to small taco shells and serve with salsa, lettuce and tomatoes, as desired.



