Explore the Geology of Northwest Ohio with Hancock County Naturalists

April 22, 2025. Findlay, OH – The Hancock County Naturalists invite the public to join their next meeting on May 8 at 7 p.m. at Oakwoods Nature Preserve, 1400 Oakwood Avenue, Findlay, featuring guest speaker Robert Connour II, Professor of Biology at Owens Community College.

Connour, celebrating his 25th year of teaching at Owens, will present “The Geology of Ohio: A Focus on Northwest Ohio.” His talk will take attendees on a journey through the region’s geological history, including its bedrock foundations, glacial impact, and the types of rocks that define the landscape of both northwest Ohio and the state.

Originally from western Illinois, Connour earned his master’s degree in biology from Western Illinois University in 1998, where he studied great blue herons along the Mississippi River. After relocating to the area in 2000 with his wife, he began his tenure at Owens Community College, where he teaches biology and introductory geology. He is also a board member and past president of the Blanchard River Watershed Partnership.

The Hancock County Naturalists, a membership organization, was established to further the study of the fauna and flora of Hancock County and the surrounding area and to participate in selected conservation and educational projects. Membership and events are open to those aged 15 and older. Annual membership fees are $15 per adult, $20 per couple, and $10 for youth. For more information, contact Jane Riker at 419-306-3697 or [email protected]. The group’s website is hancockcountynaturalists.org.