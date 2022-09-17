The Wood County Commissioners invite the public to explore the historic Wood County Courthouse during guided tours that will take place from 1 – 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Tours will take place every 30 minutes, led by former Wood County Auditor Mike Sibbersen, Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn, and Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger.

Participants will have the chance to explore both well-known public spaces in the courthouse and areas that are not typically open to the public. Throughout all the tours, guides will provide historical perspective and personal experiences related to this iconic Wood County building.

Each tour group will be limited to 15 persons.

Please reserve a space on one of the tours by emailing Aaron Krukowski at akrukowski@woodcountyohio.gov or by calling Judge Reger’s office at 419-354-9210.