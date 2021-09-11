Explosion of Job Scams due to Covid

BBB is issuing an international Alert on the explosion of Job Scams due to increased unemployment because of the COVID Pandemic. BBB talks to victims of these scams, many of whom have lost hundreds or thousands of dollars because they innocently believed they had been hired for jobs as secret shoppers or merchandise reshippers. Their financial hardship is even worse than before they were “hired”!

Here is an overview on the nature of the various scams and types of victims.

The actual study – which is very interesting! – and a video and infographic summarizing the study information, can be found here:

https://bbb.org/local/0734/scamstudies/jobscams