F.A.S.T. of NW Ohio 4-day Summer Baseball Camp

F.A.S.T. of NW Ohio is hosting a four-day summer baseball camp from June 20-23. Lima Shawnee HS assistant coach, Danny Jones, will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy.

The four-day skills camp will feature instruction during the morning, with a focus on hitting and defense. The afternoon session will focus on situational baseball games, competition drills, and a Wiffle Ball World Series.