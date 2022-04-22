North Baltimore, Ohio

April 22, 2022 11:02 am

March 2020
F.A.S.T. of NW Ohio 4-day Summer Baseball Camp

 

F.A.S.T. of NW Ohio is hosting a four-day summer baseball camp from June 20-23. Lima Shawnee HS assistant coach, Danny Jones, will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy. 

The four-day skills camp will feature instruction during the morning, with a focus on hitting and defense. The afternoon session will focus on situational baseball games, competition drills, and a Wiffle Ball World Series.

Space is limited. Registration is now underway. For more information, visit www.USBaseballAcademy.com, or call toll-free 866-622-4487.

