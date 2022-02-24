Fabulous Food: Smoked Sausage Classic Jambalaya

(NAPSI)—Mardi Gras is back—Fat Tuesday is March 1—and Jambalaya is an excellent savory recipe to enjoy the return of this ultimate celebration. You can try your hand at the classic New Orleans dish, using the “trinity” (onions, bell pepper and celery), tomatoes, chicken and Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage, available at Walmart and Kroger. Crunched for time? Use the quick and easy Zatarain’s Jambalaya mix instead.

“Many people outside of New Orleans don’t realize that Mardi Gras is really a family holiday,” said Claude Davis, Principal Scientist for Zatarain’s and a native of New Orleans’s Tremé neighborhood. “This time of year is as much about the food as it is about anything else and Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage is the perfect ingredient to bring home the flavor of New Orleans, no matter where you live.”

Smoked Sausage Classic Jambalaya

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 35 minutes

Servings: 8

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 pound of Zatarain’s Andouille or Cajun Smoked Sausage, cut into 1/4-inch slices

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

1 medium green bell pepper, chopped

1 rib celery, chopped

1 tablespoon minced fresh garlic

1 medium tomato, chopped

2 teaspoons Zatarain’s Creole Seasoning

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 cup extra Long Grain Rice

1 3/4cups Kitchen Basics Original Chicken Stock

Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add chicken and sausage; cook and stir 5 minutes. Remove from skillet. Add onion, bell pepper, celery and garlic; cook and stir on medium heat until onion is softened. Stir in tomato, Creole Seasoning and cayenne pepper. Return chicken and sausage to skillet. Add rice and stock; bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook 25 minutes or until rice is tender, stirring occasionally.

You can find this recipe and much more at www.zatarains.com.