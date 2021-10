WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook have gone down in several parts for the world, users reported on Monday evening, and now continuing into Tuesday.

A number of people have reported that the instant messaging platform and the social media applications are not working for them on Android, iOS and web platforms.

Thus far TheNBXpress has been sparred any large scale down times or outages… yet!

Stay well!

PS – you might want to practice your letter writing skills or maybe smoke signals!!!