Fairy Garden Kits at NB Library

Fairy Garden Kits are now available at the North Baltimore Public Library. Each kit includes 6 items (bridge, bench, birdbath, set of stepping stones, gazing ball pedestal (no marble), and a fairy garden sign) for only $5.



All the items have been printed using the library’s 3D printer that was purchased earlier this year. Stop in to see our very own fairy garden created for us by Celina Kuhlman, using all the pieces in the kit.





Kit’s are available at the Main Desk for $5 or can be requested by emailing nblibrary@nbpubliclibrary.org subject Fairy Garden.