Fall Food Preservation Virtual Series

Gardeners and other lovers of fresh produce are often interested in extending the season’s bounty by preserving fruits and vegetables and meats at home.  Ohio State University Extension Family and Consumer Sciences teach the basics of home canning and preservation through a virtual series called “Food Preservation Office Hours”. 

These online classes emphasize the science behind preservation so that everyone who preserves fruits, vegetables, and meats understands why certain procedures must be followed precisely to ensure a high-quality, safe product that they and their family can enjoy.

All online classes are on Tuesday afternoons from 4:00 – 5:00 PM. Topics include: October 13- Preserving Apples; October 20- Canning Soup; October 27- Canning Meat, Poultry, and Game; November 3- Making Jerky; and November 10- Making Sauerkraut. Join OSU Extension educators for one or more of these FREE programs by registering at go.osu.edu/fall2020foodpreservationseries
Please contact Sue Miklovic at OSU Extension-Wood County, 419-819-3073, with any questions you may have.

Here is a list of the upcoming dates and topics.

 

Date

Topic

October 13

Preserving Apples

October 20

Canning Soup

October 27

Canning Meat, Poultry and Game

November 3

Making Jerky

November 10

Making Sauerkraut

 

