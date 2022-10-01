North Baltimore, Ohio

October 10, 17, and 24 W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Rd, Perrysburg Register Here Join Glory Meyer this fall for an all-levels yoga practice at the serene and peaceful W.W. Knight Nature Preserve! This practice will be a combination of standing poses and poses on the mat. Modifications for leveling the practice up or down will be provided so that everyone experiences the unique level of practice needed for their body. No yoga experience is necessary; both beginners and experienced yogis are welcome! Please bring your own mat and a water bottle. Class will be held outside unless inclement weather dictates class be moved inside to the Great Room. By registering for this program you will be welcome at each weekly class on October 10, 17 and 24. Program fee: $24 for all three sessions