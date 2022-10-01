North Baltimore, Ohio

October 9 – 16
Sawyer Quarry Preserve,
26940 Lime City Rd, Perrysburg
October 16 – 23
Slippery Elm Trail, North Terminus, 515 Sand Ridge Road, BG
October 23 – 30
Cedar Creeks Preserve,
4575 Walbridge Rd, Northwood
Not again! Villains of nature and enjoyment of the outdoors are back! Wood County Parks needs a hero like YOU to stop them! Using your smartphone “chase” our virtual villain by being led from one coordinate clue to the next within the park, eventually leading to your success and an opportunity for a prize drawing! Complete all three to thwart their dubious plots! Register for direct information on starting clues or simply stay connected to our social media platforms; Facebook /woodcountyparkdistrict, Instagram & Twitter @woodparkdist. Share your adventure by tagging us on Facebook or Instagram with photos of your masked hero. Complete on your own time within the open date window for each park’s GeoChase course. Email questions to cspicer@wcparks.org. Use the same email address to prove completion of multiple courses.