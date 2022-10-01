North Baltimore, Ohio

Wood County Park District properties are free & open daily 8 am – 30 minutes past sunset.
Carter Historic Farm buildings are open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 – 4 pm.

Heritage Farm Fest

Saturday, October 1

11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm

18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Visit the Farm for a day of Depression-era farming demonstrations, live music, games, wagon rides, and food sustainably-grown and holistically-raised on the Farm. Join us in celebrating what we’ve accomplished this year, and looking to the future of representing the past! This community event is free and open to all. No registration is needed. 

Stargazing

Saturday, October 1

7:00 pm – 1:00 am

Beaver Creek Preserve

23028 Long Judson Road, Grand Rapids

See stars, nebula and more with the Toledo Astronomical Association. Feel free to bring a chair and blanket. This program is free and open to all. No registration is needed. 

Hunter’s Open Archery

Thursday, October 6; 4:00 – 7:30 pm

Arrowwood Archery Range

11126 Linwood Rd, Bowling Green

Take aim at life-size game animal targets to hone your hunter’s instinct. Come anytime between 4:00 and 7:30 pm. This program is suitable for a beginner looking to try archery for fun or an experienced bow-hunter looking to dial in their own equipment. All archery equipment provided on a first-come-first-served basis. Archers should be at least 8 years of age and up. More info Here. No registration is needed.

Masked-Hero Geochase: Triple Threat!

October 9 – 16

Sawyer Quarry Preserve, 

26940 Lime City Rd, Perrysburg

Register Here

October 16 – 23

Slippery Elm Trail, North Terminus, 515 Sand Ridge Road, BG

Register Here

October 23 – 30

Cedar Creeks Preserve,

4575 Walbridge Rd, Northwood

Register Here

Not again! Villains of nature and enjoyment of the outdoors are back! Wood County Parks needs a hero like YOU to stop them! Using your smartphone “chase” our virtual villain by being led from one coordinate clue to the next within the park, eventually leading to your success and an opportunity for a prize drawing! Complete all three to thwart their dubious plots! Register for direct information on starting clues or simply stay connected to our social media platforms; Facebook /woodcountyparkdistrict, Instagram & Twitter @woodparkdist. Share your adventure by tagging us on Facebook or Instagram with photos of your masked hero. Complete on your own time within the open date window for each park’s GeoChase course. Email questions to cspicer@wcparks.org. Use the same email address to prove completion of multiple courses.

Fall Yoga at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

October 10, 17, and 24

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve,

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

Register Here

Join Glory Meyer this fall for an all-levels yoga practice at the serene and peaceful W.W. Knight Nature Preserve! This practice will be a combination of standing poses and poses on the mat. Modifications for leveling the practice up or down will be provided so that everyone experiences the unique level of practice needed for their body. No yoga experience is necessary; both beginners and experienced yogis are welcome! Please bring your own mat and a water bottle. Class will be held outside unless inclement weather dictates class be moved inside to the Great Room. By registering for this program you will be welcome at each weekly class on October 10, 17 and 24.

Program fee: $24 for all three sessions

Hibernate, Hike or Hunker

Wednesday, October 12;

6:00 – 7:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve,

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

Register Here

As winter approaches there are a myriad of strategies that our local animals use to deal with our sometimes-harsh Ohio winters. Bring the family to meet some of our animal ambassadors, feel some furs and how you might help some critters overwinter near you.

Monthly Mindfulness

Wednesday, October 12;

6:00 – 7:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve,

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

Register Here

Give yourself permission to get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood County Park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required. Contact Emma at 419-266-5576 or etaylor@wcparks.org with questions or cancellations.

Art in Park: Buckthorn Ink

Friday, October 14; 6:00 – 8:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve,

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

Register Here

Give yourself permission to get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood County Park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required. Program fee: $10

Friends’ Free Little Library Event

Saturday, October 15; 2:00 – 3:30 pm

Cedar Creeks Preserve,

4575 Walbridge Rd, Northwood

No registration is needed.

Enjoy an afternoon with the Friends of the Parks and a park naturalist! We’ll be celebrating the Free Little Library with a craft and snacks. Program animals representing species that can be found in the parks will be on hand as well.

Hiking for Health

Friday, October 21;

10:30 am – 12:00 pm

Cedar Creeks Preserve,

4575 Walbridge Rd, Northwood

Register Here

Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all. Registration is required.

Trick-or-Treat Geocaching

Friday, October 21;

4:00 – 7:00 pm

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve,

26940 Lime City Road, Northwood

No registration is needed.

Search the forest and quarry for hidden pumpkins that tell mysterious riddles. Solve them all to get as many treats as possible! Stop by anytime between 4:00 and 7:00 pm to borrow one of our GPS units or bring your smartphone with the Google Maps app and search for hidden geocaches in the park – costumes encouraged! Dress for the weather and be prepared for substantial walking and self-guided exploration. No need to bring anything for exchange

Jack-o-Lantern

Archery Quick-Shots

Saturday, October 22;

10:00 – 11:30 am

Arrowwood Archery Range,

11126 Linwood Rd, Bowling Green

Register Here

Register for one of these sessions to give this eerie archery program a shot! Carve your own pumpkin-target or use arrows to make a “holey” jack-o’-lantern for a scary-good time! All pumpkins, carving tools and archery gear provided. Archers should be at least 8 years of age.

Program fee: $7

Letters from an American Farmer

Tuesday, October 25;

7:30 – 9:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm,

18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Register Here

The Classics Revisited book club will be meeting at the Farm this month, and welcomes all interested readers to join them in discussion of Letters From an American Farmer by J. Hector St. John de Crèvecœur. Discussion will be led by Virginia Dean. Registration is required to participate in this program. 

Program fee: $7

Coffee with the Birds

Wednesday, October 26;

8:00 – 9:30 am

Bradner Preserve

11491 Fostoria Rd, Bradner

Register Here

Enjoy a birding stroll with coffee! We’ll be visiting a different park and starting with a warm drink before heading out on the trail. Register for one or all monthly programs.

Spooky Hike

Friday, October 28;

7:30 – 9:00 pm

Bradner Preserve

11491 Fostoria Rd, Bradner

Register Here

During this after-hours hike, look for nighttime animals and share ghost stories to celebrate spooky season with the Wood County Parks. Families welcome, registration required. Contact program leader Emma Taylor at 419-266-5576 or etaylor@wcparks.org with questions or cancellations.

Native American Lifeways and Games

Tuesday, November 1;

10:00 am – 12:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve,

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

Register Here

Travel back in time to the Great Black Swamp, where the Anishnabe people made a livelihood well before European settlers moved in. Experience the Anishnabe way of life, get hands on with tools and take part in some fun and games! Appropriate for 3rd grade and up. 

Hiking Challenge

Hiking Challenge

September – October 2022

  1. Hike parks.
  2. Log distance.
  3. Earn gear.

Find a Hiking Challenge Passport, record your hikes, redeem your passport at Park District Headquarters, and you’ll receive a code to order an exclusive Bradner Preserve t-shirt. The first 20 participants to redeem their passport will receive a free t-shirt. 

 

Hiking Challenge Passport

