Fall Leaves – Dates And Destinations (2021)

Farmer’s Almanac shares their best calculations for most states in the U.S. so that you can try to catch the beautiful view as the leaves display their autumnal brilliance.
 
Trees with autumn colored leaves along Kancamagus Scenic Highway in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.

The following list provides the probable dates for peak fall color:

StatesDates
Alabama:Oct. 19-Nov. 4
Arizona:Oct. 5-21
Arkansas:Oct. 19-Nov. 4; (Ozarks) Oct. 12-28
California:Oct. 15-31
Colorado:Oct. 5-14
Connecticut:Oct. 12-28
Delaware:Oct. 19-Nov. 4
Florida:Nov. 2-11
Georgia:Oct. 19-Nov. 4
Idaho:Oct. 5-21
Illinois:(Northern) Oct. 5-21; (Southern) Oct. 12-28
Indiana:(Northern) Oct. 5-21; (Southern) Oct. 12-28
Iowa:Oct. 5-21
Kansas:(Northern) Oct. 5-21; (Southern) Oct. 12-28
Kentucky:(Eastern) Oct. 5-21; (Western) Oct. 12-28
Louisiana:Nov. 2-11
Maine:(Inland) Oct. 1-17; (Coastal) Oct. 5-21
Maryland:(Inland) Oct. 12-28; (Coastal) Oct. 19-Nov. 4
Massachusetts:(Inland) Oct. 5-21; (Coastal) Oct. 12-28
Michigan:(Northern) Oct. 1-17; (Southern) Oct. 5-21
Minnesota:(Northern) Oct. 1-17; (Southern) Oct. 5-21
Mississippi :Oct. 19-Nov. 4
Missouri:(Northern) Oct. 5-21; (Southern) Oct. 12-28
Montana:(Central) Sept. 28-Oct. 9; (Western) Oct. 5-21
Nebraska:Oct. 5-21
Nevada:Oct. 12-28
New Hampshire:(Inland) Sept. 28-Oct. 9; (Coastal) Oct. 5-21
New Jersey:(Inland) Oct. 12-28; (Coastal) Oct. 19-Nov. 4
New Mexico:Sept. 28-Oct. 9
New York:Sept. 28-Oct. 28, depending on elevation and distance from the coast.
North Carolina:(Inland) Oct. 12-28; (Coastal) Oct. 19-Nov. 4
North Dakota:Oct. 5-21
Ohio:Oct. 5-21
Oklahoma:Oct. 26-Nov. 4
Oregon:Oct. 12-28
Pennsylvania:Oct. 5-21
Rhode Island:Oct. 12-28
South Carolina:Oct. 19-Nov. 4
South Dakota:Oct. 5-21
Tennessee:Oct. 12-28
Texas:Nov. 2-11
Utah:Oct. 5-21
Vermont:(Northern) Sept. 24-Oct. 10; (Southern) Oct. 5-14
Virginia:(Inland) Oct. 12-28; (Coastal) Oct. 19-Nov. 4
Washington:Oct. 12-28
West Virginia:Oct. 5-21
Wisconsin:Oct. 5-14
Wyoming:Oct. 5-14
 
Source Farmer’s Almanac

