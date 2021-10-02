Fall Leaves – Dates And Destinations (2021)

The following list provides the probable dates for peak fall color:
|States
|Dates
|Alabama:
|Oct. 19-Nov. 4
|Arizona:
|Oct. 5-21
|Arkansas:
|Oct. 19-Nov. 4; (Ozarks) Oct. 12-28
|California:
|Oct. 15-31
|Colorado:
|Oct. 5-14
|Connecticut:
|Oct. 12-28
|Delaware:
|Oct. 19-Nov. 4
|Florida:
|Nov. 2-11
|Georgia:
|Oct. 19-Nov. 4
|Idaho:
|Oct. 5-21
|Illinois:
|(Northern) Oct. 5-21; (Southern) Oct. 12-28
|Indiana:
|(Northern) Oct. 5-21; (Southern) Oct. 12-28
|Iowa:
|Oct. 5-21
|Kansas:
|(Northern) Oct. 5-21; (Southern) Oct. 12-28
|Kentucky:
|(Eastern) Oct. 5-21; (Western) Oct. 12-28
|Louisiana:
|Nov. 2-11
|Maine:
|(Inland) Oct. 1-17; (Coastal) Oct. 5-21
|Maryland:
|(Inland) Oct. 12-28; (Coastal) Oct. 19-Nov. 4
|Massachusetts:
|(Inland) Oct. 5-21; (Coastal) Oct. 12-28
|Michigan:
|(Northern) Oct. 1-17; (Southern) Oct. 5-21
|Minnesota:
|(Northern) Oct. 1-17; (Southern) Oct. 5-21
|Mississippi :
|Oct. 19-Nov. 4
|Missouri:
|(Northern) Oct. 5-21; (Southern) Oct. 12-28
|Montana:
|(Central) Sept. 28-Oct. 9; (Western) Oct. 5-21
|Nebraska:
|Oct. 5-21
|Nevada:
|Oct. 12-28
|New Hampshire:
|(Inland) Sept. 28-Oct. 9; (Coastal) Oct. 5-21
|New Jersey:
|(Inland) Oct. 12-28; (Coastal) Oct. 19-Nov. 4
|New Mexico:
|Sept. 28-Oct. 9
|New York:
|Sept. 28-Oct. 28, depending on elevation and distance from the coast.
|North Carolina:
|(Inland) Oct. 12-28; (Coastal) Oct. 19-Nov. 4
|North Dakota:
|Oct. 5-21
|Ohio:
|Oct. 5-21
|Oklahoma:
|Oct. 26-Nov. 4
|Oregon:
|Oct. 12-28
|Pennsylvania:
|Oct. 5-21
|Rhode Island:
|Oct. 12-28
|South Carolina:
|Oct. 19-Nov. 4
|South Dakota:
|Oct. 5-21
|Tennessee:
|Oct. 12-28
|Texas:
|Nov. 2-11
|Utah:
|Oct. 5-21
|Vermont:
|(Northern) Sept. 24-Oct. 10; (Southern) Oct. 5-14
|Virginia:
|(Inland) Oct. 12-28; (Coastal) Oct. 19-Nov. 4
|Washington:
|Oct. 12-28
|West Virginia:
|Oct. 5-21
|Wisconsin:
|Oct. 5-14
|Wyoming:
|Oct. 5-14
Source Farmer’s Almanac