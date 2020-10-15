Fall Medicare Open Enrollment Quickly Approaching

Wood County, Ohio (October, 2020) – Fall Open Enrollment is the time of year when you can make changes to your Medicare coverage. From October 15 through December 7, you can join a new Medicare Advantage Plan or stand-alone prescription drug (Part D) plan, or switch between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage. Any change(s) you make during Fall Open Enrollment will take effect January 1.

Two resources to assist you in making these changes are listed below:

Schedule a one-on-one virtual Medicare meeting with the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program’s (OSHIIP) Medicare experts or attend informational webinars by following this link: https://insurance.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/odi/about-us/divisions/ohio-senior-health-insurance-information-program/resources/medicare-virtual-counseling OSHIIP can also be reached on their hotline Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at 1-800-686-1578

The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. has OSHIIP volunteers on staff. Call now to schedule a one-on-one appointment for November 3 or after by calling the Social Services Department at 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935 You must call to schedule an appointment in advance. No walk-in appointment will be accepted at this time. *Please note: COVID screening questions will be asked over the phone before scheduling your Medicare consultation.

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.