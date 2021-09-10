Fall Programming Starting Up at NAMI Wood County

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming starting this fall! This programming is FREE and available to all Wood County residents.

NAMI Wood County will be hosting their NAMI Education Series on Wednesday, September 15 th from 6:00-8:00p.m. In their fall Education Series, there will be information provided on both public and private insurance coverage for behavioral health, and resources available to navigate specific questions.

Day Out with NAMI will be on Thursday, September 16 th during the day from 10:00-5:00p.m. This event will be at the Toledo Zoo.

The Demolition Fight Team will be hosting a Jiu-Jitsu Fundraising Event benefitting NAMI Wood County on Saturday, September 18 th from 6-8p.m. at Venue 18 in Fostoria. Learn more about NAMI Wood County's website!

NAMI Peer-to-Peer is a recovery-focused educational program for adults who wish to establish and maintain wellness in response to mental health challenges. NAMI Wood County will be hosting the next class starting on Monday, September 27 th from 2:00-4:00p.m. and will be a hybrid class located at the Connection Center in Bowling Green.

NAMI Family-to-Family is an educational course for family, caregivers, and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. NAMI Wood County will be hosting their next class starting on Monday, September 27 th from 6:00-8:30p.m. and will be a hybrid class at the NAMI Wood County office.

Save the date! On Friday, October 1, 2021, NAMI Wood County will be hosting their annual AfterBurn fall event at the Wood County Fairgrounds. This event includes a 5k/1 mile run, "Lights in Memory" ceremony, and activities for the whole family! Stay tuned on NAMI Wood County's website for more details: www.namiwoodcounty.org/afterburn.

If you are interested in becoming a NAMI Wood County member, visit their website for more details. There are many benefits included in a NAMI Wood County member including: discounts on programs, newsletter subscriptions and more. Membership levels range from $5 to $60.

NAMI Wood County is continuing online support groups as well including Family Support Group, NAMI Connections, Parent & Caregiver, and others! Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information, and be sure to follow NAMI Wood County on social media: @NAMIWoodCounty for additional resources and updates.