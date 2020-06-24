Family Foods with a Weight Loss Focus

(Family Features) Losing weight and focusing on a healthful diet may lead you back to the same tried-and-true tricks, however, conventional wisdom doesn’t always pay dividends.

Some eating plans may offer up new twists to help you and your family eat meals you enjoy without forgoing your health goals.

For example, “Always Eat After 7 PM,” written by Joel Marion, CISSN, NSCA-CPT, five-time best-selling e-book author and co-founder of the e-commerce supplement company BioTrust Nutrition, debunks popular diet myths and offers an easy-to-follow diet that accelerates fat-burning and allows you to indulge in your most intense cravings by eating the majority of your calories at night. The outlined plan features a 14-day “acceleration phase” designed for rapid results, a “main phase” when you’ll learn which fat-burning foods to eat to achieve your weight loss goals and a “lifestyle phase” to keep the weight off for good.

Conventional wisdom dictates that it’s best to avoid carbs, eat an early dinner and never eat immediately before bed. However, Marion debunks the myths underlying traditional dieting with a simple, highly effective weight loss program allowing readers to enjoy social dinners without restriction, satisfy nighttime hunger with fat-burning sweet and salty pre-bedtime snacks and indulge cravings with strategically timed cheat meals.

With straightforward food lists, easy-to-follow meal plans and recipes for each phase, this can be a simpler, more enjoyable way to lose weight without feeling restricted. Taken directly from the book, these recipes for Pot Roast Tacos with Chimichurri, Cheesy Ground Beef Skillet and Chili Loaded Baked Potato can help you take part in the program while enjoying time with loved ones at the family table.

Pot Roast Tacos with Chimichurri

Recipe courtesy of “Always Eat After 7 PM”

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Servings: 8

Chimichurri:

1 1/2 cups fresh Italian parsley

1 cup fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons green onion, chopped

1 tablespoon garlic, chopped

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon water

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Tacos:

3 cups chuck roast, slow cooked and chopped

8 yellow corn tortillas (6 inches)

1 ripe avocado, pitted and sliced

4 radishes, sliced

1/4 cup queso fresco, crumbled

To make chimichurri: In food processor, combine parsley, cilantro, onion and garlic until chopped. Add olive oil, lemon juice, water, salt and red pepper; process until fully combined. To assemble tacos: In medium skillet over medium-high heat, cook chopped chuck roast 5 minutes. Remove from heat and mix in 1/2 cup chimichurri. In grill pan, char tortillas then fill evenly with meat, avocado, radishes and queso fresco. Serve with remaining chimichurri.

Nutritional information per serving: 410 calories; 24 g fat; 12 g carbohydrates; 366 mg sodium; 2 g fiber; 41 g protein; 1 g sugar.



Chili Loaded Baked Potato

Recipe courtesy of “Always Eat After 7 PM”

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour, 35 minutes

Servings: 6

6 sweet potatoes (8 ounces each)

nonstick cooking spray

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 pounds ground chuck

2 yellow onions, diced

2 tablespoons garlic, minced

3 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoons ground cumin

1 tablespoon dried oregano

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 cups low-sodium beef broth

1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 can (15 ounces) butter beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1 Anaheim chile, minced

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves

1/4 cup red onion, minced

Heat oven to 400° F. Line baking sheet or pan with parchment paper. Rinse and scrub sweet potatoes; pat dry with paper towel and pierce several times with fork or knife. Place in prepared pan. Lightly spray sweet potatoes with nonstick cooking spray and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Bake 45 minutes- 1 hour until tender when poked. In pot, heat olive oil. Saute chuck until fully cooked. Drain fat and return to pot; add onion, garlic, chili powder, cumin, oregano, paprika and cayenne pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low and saute until onions are soft, about 10 minutes, stirring often. Add broth, crushed tomatoes and vinegar to pot. Increase heat to high and bring to boil. Reduce to medium-low and simmer 10 minutes. Add butter beans, cilantro and chile; cook 5 minutes. Season with sea salt. Split potatoes lengthwise; fluff flesh with fork. Top evenly with chili, yogurt, cilantro leaves and red onion.

Nutritional information per serving: 573 calories; 10 g fat; 58 g carbohydrates; 588 mg sodium; 11 g fiber; 25 g protein; 12 g sugar.



Cheesy Ground Beef Skillet

Recipe courtesy of “Always Eat After 7 PM”

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 38 minutes

Servings: 6

1 3/4 cups water

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 cup white rice

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound extra-lean ground beef

1 yellow onion, chopped

1 tablespoon garlic, chopped

1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 cup tomato sauce

1 can (15 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/3 cup fresh parsley, minced

In saucepan over high heat, bring water to boil. Add salt and rice; stir once then cover pot and reduce to low heat 18 minutes. In large skillet, heat olive oil. Stir in ground beef. Cook and stir until beef is crumbly and no longer pink. Drain and discard excess grease. Mix in onion and garlic; cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Add bell pepper, oregano, basil, red pepper, sea salt and black pepper; cook and stir until bell pepper is tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in cooked rice, tomato sauce and kidney beans. Reduce heat and cover until vegetables are tender, about 8 minutes. Remove pan from heat, sprinkle cheese over top and garnish with parsley.

Nutritional information per serving: 399 calories: 14 g fat; 36 g carbohydrates; 816 mg sodium; 4 g fiber; 30 g protein; 3 g sugar.



