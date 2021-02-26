NBX WaterShedsun
Weekly Specials
May 2019
BVH March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Ol’ Jenny
Oct. 2018 Update
January Start with us
Briar Hill Health Update
March 2020
Logo
3 panel GIF

Family Fun at Virginia Theater Starts Tonight!

 
 
 
Time for the Family fun Films
 
Tom & Jerry
 
Rated PG
 
Adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera property, which reveals how Tom and Jerry first meet and form their rivalry.
 
Director: Tim Story
Writers: Kevin Costello, William Hanna (based on characters created by)
 
Stars: Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña,
 
Showtimes
 
Fri 7 pm 
 
Sat/Sun 1,4,7pm
 
Feb 26 – Mar 7
 
 
Other shows coming up:
 
Mar 12 – 21 Raya & the Last Dragon
Mar 26 – April 4 Godzilla vs. Kong
April 9 – April 18 Mortal Combat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website