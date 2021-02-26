Family Fun at Virginia Theater Starts Tonight!

Time for the Family fun Films
Tom & Jerry
Rated PG
Adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera property, which reveals how Tom and Jerry first meet and form their rivalry.
Director: Tim Story
Writers: Kevin Costello, William Hanna (based on characters created by)
Stars: Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña,
Showtimes
Fri 7 pm
Sat/Sun 1,4,7pm
Feb 26 – Mar 7
Trailer : https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1361336
Other shows coming up:
Mar 12 – 21 Raya & the Last Dragon
Mar 26 – April 4 Godzilla vs. Kong
April 9 – April 18 Mortal Combat