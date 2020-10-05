NBX WaterShedsun
Family Fun Day at NB Park This Saturday – Car Shows, Food & Classic Music – More

11 am – 7 pm this Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at the North Baltimore Village Park!
 
From Mike Soltis, one of the organizers for the Family Day in the Park this Saturday:
 
Cindy’s Concessions and Frank’s Fries, 3 car shows (Honda, Mustangs, and Misc.). Military vehicles display, and more!
 
There will be a prayer tent for those that would like prayer.
 
Bring Lawn Chairs and/or Blankets.
 
As this is an outside event, each individual and family will be responsible for practicing social distancing.

We will be selling the T-Shirts for about $15.00 to support First-Responders. We hope you can come down to the park and purchase these shirts to show your support.

