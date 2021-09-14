Family Yard Fall To-Dos

Fall is a dog-gone good time to spend in your family yard. It’s also the top-dog time of year to prep our living landscape for another favorite season—spring.

Here’s what you need to do now to have a fabulous and TurfMutt-approved family yard this fall and beyond.

Remove Leaves: Mulching your leaves rather than raking and bagging is good for your lawn and the environment. As shredded leaves decompose, they feed your lawn, naturally.

Aerate the Family Lawn: Aerating prevents soil from becoming compacted and covered with thatch – a thick layer of roots, stems and debris that blocks water, oxygen and nutrients from reaching the soil.

Mow at the Right Height: Keep cutting your grass until the first hard frost. Find the just-right length for your species, typically between 2-3 inches, to keep your grass healthy when it turns cold.

Water Wisely: If you’re not getting at least an inch of water a week from Mother Nature, you’ll want to keep watering through the fall. Install watering solutions, such as smart controllers on irrigation systems, to help conserve water.