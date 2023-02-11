COLUMBUS – As people gather for Super Bowl parties on Sunday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol urges fans to refrain from driving impaired. If you plan on consuming alcohol, don’t drive and plan ahead to designate a sober driver.

In an effort to keep our roadways safe this Super Bowl Sunday, troopers will be cracking down on impaired drivers. You can do your part by reminding friends and family that Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.

“The Super Bowl is always a great time to gather with friends and family,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “If you do plan on going out to watch the game on Sunday, please celebrate responsibly and designate a sober driver.”

During last year’s Super Bowl, the Patrol made 40 OVI arrests from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. During the 24-hour reporting period, there was one fatal crash, killing one person. That crash was determined to be OVI-related. Additionally, there were 221 injury crashes, in which 22 were OVI related.

If you host a Super Bowl party, make sure your guests have a safe and sober way to and from their destination, and do not serve alcohol to anyone under 21 years of age.

“Troopers will be working to remove impaired drivers from our roadways,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Planning ahead and designating a sober driver protects you and others using our roadways from becoming a statistic of impaired driving.”

The public is encouraged to safely call #677 if you see dangerous driving on Ohio roadways.