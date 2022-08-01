FAQ For Back-To-School 2022-23 at Powell Elementary – Updated

Some frequently asked questions about the start of school at the Powell Elementary Building…. Thanks to NB Kindergarten teacher Bridgett Thomas for sharing this information! When is the Open House? Monday, August 15th from 5-7 for Powell

Are Powell supplies donated? Yes! Huge thank you to National Beef! Your child will still need a backpack, tennis shoes for gym days and headphones. The teacher may ask for some items not provided by National Beef. Kindergarten does ask for a couple of extra things. You will find this out in a letter from your child’s teacher.

When will class lists be posted? They will be posted on the doors soon after kindergarten screening. Screening is Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

When does school start? Wednesday, August 17th. Kindergarten will have a staggered start. Your child will be assigned one of the first three days. You will find this out when you get a letter in the mail from your child’s teacher.

Can my child ride the bus? All questions should be directed to Transportation Coordinator, Sandy Stewart at the board office, 419-257-3531.