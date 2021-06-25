Farmers Market Coupons Available for WIC Participants

BOWLING GREEN — Families who participate in the Women, Infants and Children program through Wood County Health Department are eligible to receive $20 in coupons to shop for produce at local farmers markets.

This is the fifth year for the Farmers Market Nutrition Program offered by Wood County WIC. Pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women and children 6 months or older who participate in WIC are eligible to receive the one-time, $20 benefit to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs from authorized farmers until Oct. 31. Coupons will be given to WIC participants on a first-come, first-served basis.

WIC staff will be at the downtown farmers market in Bowling Green on July 7 and in Perrysburg on July 15 to share program information. For the first time on the above dates, WIC will be able to issue farmers market coupons on-site to be used that day. Staff will be present to introduce shoppers to vendors who accept WIC.

Recipe ideas using fresh produce are available at Wood County WIC, located at Wood County Health Department, 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green.

WIC participation improves the length of pregnancy and birth weight, improves the diets of women and children and reduces late fetal deaths. WIC children are better immunized, have better vocabulary and are more likely to have a regular source of health care. Children ages 2-4 who participate in WIC are also less likely to be obese.

If you want to learn more about the program or are interested becoming a vendor that can accept WIC coupons, call Wood County WIC at 419-354-9661.