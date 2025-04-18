Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Northern Wood County Today

On April 18, 2025, at 12:23pm, The Wood County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single-

motorcycle crash on State Route 420 near U.S. Route 20 in Troy Township. The crash involved a 2005 Honda motorcycle with a single male operator.



The investigation showed that the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on the on-ramp

of State Route 420 entering U.S. Route 20 (east) when it went off the left side of the

roadway and down an embankment and the operator of the motorcycle was ejected

from the seated position.



The operator of the motorcycle, Joseph Starkey III was pronounced deceased at the

scene by medical personnel. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Assisting the Wood County Sheriff’s Office on location was Lake Twp. Police Dept.,

Troy Twp. Fire Dept. and EMS, Pemberville Fire Dept., and Mercy St. Vincent’s Life-

Flight Also assisting at the scene was Orr’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.