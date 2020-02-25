February 2020 NB Library Memorials

North Baltimore Public Library, February 2020 Memorials
Captain America
In Memory of: Kevin Welch
Given by: Jenn and Brian Vanlerberg and Family
Ant-Man
In Memory of: Kevin Welch
Given by: Jenn and Brian Vanlerberg and Family
Iron Man 2
In Memory of: Kevin Welch
Given by: Jenn and Brian Vanlerberg and Family
Spiderman: Homecoming
In Memory of: Kevin Welch
Given by: Jenn and Brian Vanlerberg and Family
Thor
In Memory of: Kevin Welch
Given by: Jenn and Brian Vanlerberg and Family
3D Book Cake Pan
In Memory of: Carla Crocker
Given by: Esther and Cheryl Heilman
Mickey Mouse Cake Pan
In Memory of: Carla Crocker
Given by: Esther and Cheryl Heilman
Letter and Number Cake Pan (10 Piece Set)
In Memory of: Carla Crocker
Given by: Esther and Cheryl Heilman
Game of Birds and Wolves
In Memory of: Bill King
Given by: Joe and Trina Hagemyer
Nursing 2020 Drug Handbook
In Memory of: Susan King
Given by: Joe and Trina Hagemyer
Whimsical Stitches: A Modern Makers Book of Amigurumi Crotchet Patterns
In Memory of: Heather Morrison
Given by: Hugh and Coral Mccoy
Friend-ish: Reclaiming Real Friendship in a Culture of Confusion
In Memory of: Susan King
Given by: Greg and Linda Gerdeman
Eat Right, Swim Faster: Nutrition for Maximum Performance
In Memory of: Billy L. Miller
Given by: American Legion Post 539
Faith in America
In Memory of: Larry Book
Given by: Ken and Betty Stemen