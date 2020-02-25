NBX WaterShedsun
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Reineke Ad TOP Sept 2019
NB Dental Ad 450 x 90 Nov. 2019
Accepting New Patients
January Start with us
Dec. 2019 new logo
May 2019
Oct. 2018 Update
Weekly Specials
Ol’ Jenny
Fall 2019
Site Manager PT

February 2020 NB Library Memorials

North Baltimore Public Library, February 2020 Memorials

Captain America

In Memory of: Kevin Welch

Given by: Jenn and Brian Vanlerberg and Family

 

Ant-Man

In Memory of: Kevin Welch

Given by: Jenn and Brian Vanlerberg and Family

 

Iron Man 2

In Memory of: Kevin Welch

Given by: Jenn and Brian Vanlerberg and Family

 

Spiderman: Homecoming

In Memory of: Kevin Welch

Given by: Jenn and Brian Vanlerberg and Family

 

Thor

In Memory of: Kevin Welch

Given by: Jenn and Brian Vanlerberg and Family

 

3D Book Cake Pan

In Memory of: Carla Crocker

Given by: Esther and Cheryl Heilman

 

Mickey Mouse Cake Pan

In Memory of: Carla Crocker

Given by: Esther and Cheryl Heilman

 

Letter and Number Cake Pan (10 Piece Set)

                                                   In Memory of: Carla Crocker

Given by: Esther and Cheryl Heilman

 

Game of Birds and Wolves

In Memory of: Bill King

Given by: Joe and Trina Hagemyer

 

Nursing 2020 Drug Handbook

In Memory of: Susan King

Given by: Joe and Trina Hagemyer

 

Whimsical Stitches: A Modern Makers Book of Amigurumi Crotchet Patterns

In Memory of: Heather Morrison

Given by: Hugh and Coral Mccoy

 

Friend-ish: Reclaiming Real Friendship in a Culture of Confusion

In Memory of: Susan King

Given by: Greg and Linda Gerdeman

 

Eat Right, Swim Faster: Nutrition for Maximum Performance

In Memory of: Billy L. Miller

Given by: American Legion Post 539

 

Faith in America

In Memory of: Larry Book

Given by: Ken and Betty Stemen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Logo Panel April 2017
T and J Jan 2020
June 2019
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Rotating Ad
February 2017
Watershed Locations January
NBLS Website