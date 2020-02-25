February 2020 NB Library Memorials

North Baltimore Public Library, February 2020 Memorials

Captain America

In Memory of: Kevin Welch

Given by: Jenn and Brian Vanlerberg and Family

Ant-Man

In Memory of: Kevin Welch

Given by: Jenn and Brian Vanlerberg and Family

Iron Man 2

In Memory of: Kevin Welch

Given by: Jenn and Brian Vanlerberg and Family

Spiderman: Homecoming

In Memory of: Kevin Welch

Given by: Jenn and Brian Vanlerberg and Family

Thor

In Memory of: Kevin Welch

Given by: Jenn and Brian Vanlerberg and Family

3D Book Cake Pan

In Memory of: Carla Crocker

Given by: Esther and Cheryl Heilman

Mickey Mouse Cake Pan

In Memory of: Carla Crocker

Given by: Esther and Cheryl Heilman

Letter and Number Cake Pan (10 Piece Set)

In Memory of: Carla Crocker

Given by: Esther and Cheryl Heilman

Game of Birds and Wolves

In Memory of: Bill King

Given by: Joe and Trina Hagemyer

Nursing 2020 Drug Handbook

In Memory of: Susan King

Given by: Joe and Trina Hagemyer

Whimsical Stitches: A Modern Makers Book of Amigurumi Crotchet Patterns

In Memory of: Heather Morrison

Given by: Hugh and Coral Mccoy

Friend-ish: Reclaiming Real Friendship in a Culture of Confusion

In Memory of: Susan King

Given by: Greg and Linda Gerdeman

Eat Right, Swim Faster: Nutrition for Maximum Performance

In Memory of: Billy L. Miller

Given by: American Legion Post 539

Faith in America

In Memory of: Larry Book

Given by: Ken and Betty Stemen