February NB student of the month: Katie Dewulf

 

The North Baltimore staff selected Katie Dewulf to be student of the month for February.  Katie is one of the top students in her graduating class academically.  She has maintained a 4.0 GPA while taking a difficult slate of high school and college course work. 



Katie excels outside of the classroom as well.  She is a three-year member of both the cross country and track teams, and also devotes her time to Paws for a Cause (our high school volunteer organization).  After graduation, Katie plans on attending the University of Toledo to study chemical engineering.

