Wednesday, February 26, 6:30 – 8:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve:

Friends Green Room

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

You may have seen some of the nature center’s resident creatures in their displays, but this evening we will be taking them out and meeting them up close as we learn a little bit about each one. This is a family friendly program and you will have the opportunity to gently touch the program critters. Leader: Bill Hoefflin