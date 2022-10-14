Federal Funds from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office Help Save Lives in Wood County

Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn recently announced that the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Ohio Traffic Safety office (OTSO) awarded $64,449.78 in federal Traffic Safety funding to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office for federal fiscal year 2023.



“These funds are critical and ensuring that we are doing everything we possibly can to keep our local community safe,” said Sheriff Wasylyshyn. “Speed impaired driving restraints use are a priority for Wood County and we are committed to working with our partners at the state level to address this safety issue.” Wood County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting high visibility enforcement, working overtime hours funded by the grant funds for 2023.